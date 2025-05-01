Manganese (Mn), necessary for healthy bone structure, is a component of several enzyme systems, including manganese-specific glycosyltransferases and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase. Median intake is between 1.6 and 2.3 mg/day; absorption is 5 to 10%.

Manganese deficiency has not been conclusively documented. In an experimental study, severe manganese restriction led to dermatitis and hypocholesterolemia (1).