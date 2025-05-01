skip to main content
Manganese Deficiency

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed ByGlenn D. Braunstein, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Modified May 2025
Manganese (Mn), necessary for healthy bone structure, is a component of several enzyme systems, including manganese-specific glycosyltransferases and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase. Median intake is between 1.6 and 2.3 mg/day; absorption is 5 to 10%.

Manganese deficiency has not been conclusively documented. In an experimental study, severe manganese restriction led to dermatitis and hypocholesterolemia (has not been conclusively documented. In an experimental study, severe manganese restriction led to dermatitis and hypocholesterolemia (1).

Reference

  1. 1. Friedman BJ, Freeland-Graves JH, Bales CW, et al. Manganese balance and clinical observations in young men fed a manganese-deficient diet. . Manganese balance and clinical observations in young men fed a manganese-deficient diet.J Nutr. 1987 Jan;117(1):133-43. doi: 10.1093/jn/117.1.133

