Chronic Widespread (Centralized) Pain

Physical therapy, in particular, low-impact aerobic exercise, is beneficial for nociplastic pain and forms the cornerstone of the current treatment paradigm for fibromyalgia (2). Physical therapy for fibromyalgia typically focuses on improving physical function and reducing pain through tailored exercise programs that include stretching, strengthening, and low-impact aerobic activities. Therapists may also incorporate techniques such as manual therapy, hydrotherapy, and education on pain management strategies to enhance patients' ability to manage symptoms. Increasing physical activity and exercise is crucial for patients with fibromyalgia, as it can improve physical function, sleep, pain, and fatigue. Exercise programs should be individualized based on patient preferences, physical status, and comorbidities, with an emphasis on low-impact aerobic activities and gradual progression. Although patients may experience initial discomfort, setting realistic expectations and pacing can enhance adherence and long-term benefits, with strong evidence supporting the efficacy of activities like low-impact aerobic exercise, strength training, and tai chi (3).

Patient education for nociplastic pain is essential and should include a discussion about the noninflammatory nature of the condition, the limited but helpful effects of pharmacologic therapy, and the importance of a multimodal treatment approach. Clinicians should emphasize the management of comorbid conditions, educate patients on sleep hygiene, and direct them to reliable resources. Studies support that patient education, especially when combined with other nonpharmacologic strategies, can significantly improve symptoms and overall patient outcomes (4).

Pain psychology, including behavioral therapy can improve patient function, even without reducing pain. Patients should keep a diary of daily activities to pinpoint areas amenable to change. The physician should make specific recommendations for gradually increasing physical activity and social engagement. Activities should be prescribed in gradually increasing units of time; pain should not, if at all possible, be allowed to abort the commitment to greater function. When activities are increased in this way, reports of pain often decrease.

Cognitive or psychological therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based stress reduction, and relaxation techniques, are recommended for most patients with nociplastic pain and should be tailored to individual preferences and resource availability. These therapies, particularly CBT, have been supported by evidence for improving physical function, pain, and mood, with emerging digital options increasing accessibility for patients.

Behavior of family members or fellow workers that reinforces pain behavior (eg, constant inquiries about the patient’s health or insistence that the patient do no chores) should be discouraged. The physician should avoid reinforcing pain behavior, discourage maladaptive behaviors, applaud progress, and provide pain treatment while emphasizing return of function.

Pain rehabilitation programs are multidisciplinary programs for patients with chronic pain. These programs include education, cognitive-behavioral therapy, physical therapy, medication regimen simplification, and sometimes detoxification and tapering of analgesics. They focus on

Restoring function

Improving quality of life

Helping patients control their own life, despite chronic pain

Interventional pain management includes various minimally invasive procedures that may help treat widespread pain by targeting the possible source of that pain.