Third Cranial Nerve (Oculomotor) Disorders

Etiology of Third Cranial Nerve Disorders

Third cranial (oculomotor) nerve disorders that cause palsies and affect the pupil commonly result from

Aneurysms (especially of the posterior communicating artery)

Transtentorial brain herniation

Less commonly, meningitis affecting the brain stem (eg, tuberculosis meningitis)

The most common cause of palsies that spare the pupil, particularly partial palsies, is

Ischemia of the third cranial nerve (usually due to diabetes or hypertension) or of the midbrain

Occasionally, a posterior communicating artery aneurysm causes oculomotor palsy and spares the pupil.