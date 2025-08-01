Conjugate Gaze Palsies

Upward and downward gaze depends on input from fiber pathways that ascend from the vestibular system through the medial longitudinal fasciculus (MLF) on both sides to the third and fourth cranial nerve nuclei, the interstitial nucleus of Cajal, and the rostral interstitial nucleus of the MLF. A separate system descends, presumably from the cerebral hemispheres, through the midbrain pretectum to the third and fourth cranial nerve nuclei. The rostral interstitial nucleus of the MLF integrates the neural input into a final command for vertical gaze, similar to the horizontal gaze center for horizontal gaze.

Vertical gaze becomes more limited with aging.

Vertical gaze palsies commonly result from midbrain lesions, usually infarcts and tumors. In upward vertical gaze palsies, the pupils may be dilated, and vertical nystagmus occurs during upward gaze.

Parinaud syndrome (dorsal midbrain syndrome), a conjugate upward vertical gaze palsy, may result from a pineal tumor that compresses the midbrain or, less commonly, a tumor or infarct of the midbrain pretectum. Parinaud syndrome is characterized by