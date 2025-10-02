Biceps tendon tears can involve the tendon attachment at the shoulder or the elbow. Sharp pain occurs at the site of the tear. Surgical repair is usually required.

(See also Overview of Sprains and Other Soft-Tissue Injuries.)

The biceps muscle has two tendons that attach proximally to the scapula (supraglenoid tubercle and coracoid process of the shoulder) and one tendon that attaches distally to the radius at the elbow (radial tuberosity). Proximal biceps tendon tears are more common than distal biceps tendon tears.

Biceps Brachii 3D Model

Biceps tendon tears are caused by a sudden forceful event (eg, lifting a heavy object) or forceful extension or twisting of the elbow. These tears typically occur when the tendon is already weakened by overuse (eg, as occurs with weightlifting), which can cause tendinitis and sometimes fraying of the tendon. In older adults, degenerative tendinosis, which weakens the biceps tendons, increases the risk of a tear. Other factors that can weaken a tendon (eg, glucocorticoid injections or fluoroquinolones (1) may increase risk of tendon tears, but their contribution specifically to biceps tendon tears has not been well-studied.

The injury that tore the biceps tendon may also damage other structures in the shoulder (eg, rotator cuff).

Biceps tendon tears may be partial or complete.

General reference 1. Morales DR, Slattery J, Pacurariu A, et al. Relative and Absolute Risk of Tendon Rupture with Fluoroquinolone and Concomitant Fluoroquinolone/Corticosteroid Therapy: Population-Based Nested Case-Control Study. Clin Drug Investig. 2019;39(2):205-213. doi:10.1007/s40261-018-0729-y

Symptoms and Signs of Bicep Tendon Tears Biceps tendon tears cause sudden, severe pain either at the upper arm and shoulder or near the elbow, depending on the location of the tear. Pain is worsened by lifting or pulling. Other symptoms include bruising, swelling, and weakness. Also, the detached muscle may form a bulge in the arm (Popeye deformity).