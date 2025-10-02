David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Acromioclavicular joint sprains are common, usually resulting from a fall on the shoulder or, less often, an outstretched arm.

(See also Overview of Sprains and Other Soft-Tissue Injuries.)

Several ligaments surround this joint and, depending on the severity of the injury, one or all of the ligaments may be torn. Severe sprains tear the acromioclavicular and coracoclavicular ligaments.

The acromioclavicular joint is commonly injured when the clavicle is fractured.

Patients have pain and tenderness at the acromioclavicular joint.

Ligaments of the shoulder joint

Diagnosis of Acromioclavicular Joint Sprains Radiographs Anteroposterior radiographs of both sides of the clavicle are taken. Acromioclavicular joint sprains are classified based on radiograph findings (1): Type I: No joint disruption

Type II: Subluxation with some overlap of the clavicle and acromion

Type III: Complete joint dislocation, usually because the coracoclavicular ligament is torn

Type IV: Posterior displacement of the distal clavicle

Type V: Superior displacement of the distal clavicle

Type VI: Inferior displacement of the distal clavicle Types IV, V, and VI are variants of type III. Diagnosis reference 1. Li X, Ma R, Bedi A, et al. Management of acromioclavicular joint injuries. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2014;96(1):73-84. doi:10.2106/JBJS.L.00734