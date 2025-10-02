skip to main content
Acromioclavicular Joint Sprains

(Shoulder Separation; AC Joint Sprain)

ByJames Y. McCue, MD, University of Washington
Reviewed ByDiane M. Birnbaumer, MD, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
Acromioclavicular joint sprains are common, usually resulting from a fall on the shoulder or, less often, an outstretched arm.

(See also Overview of Sprains and Other Soft-Tissue Injuries.)

Several ligaments surround this joint and, depending on the severity of the injury, one or all of the ligaments may be torn. Severe sprains tear the acromioclavicular and coracoclavicular ligaments.

The acromioclavicular joint is commonly injured when the clavicle is fractured.

Patients have pain and tenderness at the acromioclavicular joint.

Ligaments of the shoulder joint

Diagnosis of Acromioclavicular Joint Sprains

  • Radiographs

Anteroposterior radiographs of both sides of the clavicle are taken.

Acromioclavicular joint sprains are classified based on radiograph findings (1):

  • Type I: No joint disruption

  • Type II: Subluxation with some overlap of the clavicle and acromion

  • Type III: Complete joint dislocation, usually because the coracoclavicular ligament is torn

  • Type IV: Posterior displacement of the distal clavicle

  • Type V: Superior displacement of the distal clavicle

  • Type VI: Inferior displacement of the distal clavicle

Types IV, V, and VI are variants of type III.

Diagnosis reference

  1. 1. Li X, Ma R, Bedi A, et al. Management of acromioclavicular joint injuries. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2014;96(1):73-84. doi:10.2106/JBJS.L.00734

Treatment of Acromioclavicular Joint Sprains

  • Immobilization with a sling

  • Early range-of-motion exercises

  • For some severe sprains, surgery

Treatment of acromioclavicular joint sprains is usually immobilization (eg, with a sling) and early range-of-motion exercises (1).

Some severe sprains (usually type III) are surgically repaired and require outpatient orthopedic referral.

Treatment reference

