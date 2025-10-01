How To Apply a Sugar-Tong Ankle Splint

Wear nonsterile gloves.

Give the patient adequate analgesia.

Apply stockinette, covering the area from the fibular head to the midfoot.

Measure the splinting material to extend from the lateral aspect of the lower leg just below the fibular head to and around the plantar surface of the foot and back up the medial aspect of the lower leg to form a U-shaped splint.

Wrap the padding from midfoot to midcalf, slightly beyond the area to be covered by the splint, overlap each turn by half the width of the padding, and periodically tear the wrapping across its width to decrease the risk of tissue compression.

Smooth the padding as necessary.

Consider additional padding over bony prominences (eg, medial and lateral malleoli).

Lay out a length of splint material to extend from the lateral aspect of the lower leg at midcalf to and around the plantar surface of the foot and back up the medial aspect of the lower leg to form a U-shaped splint—it should be just shorter than the area covered by the padding.

Unroll additional splint material, folding it back and forth along the first length until there are 6 to 8 layers (when using single-layer rolls).

Immerse the splinting material in lukewarm water.

Squeeze excess water from the splinting material (do not wring out plaster).

Apply the splint material to the lateral aspect of the leg at midcalf to and around the plantar surface of the foot and back up the medial aspect of the lower leg.

Smooth out the splinting material using your palms rather than your fingertips to conform to the contour of the lower leg and ankle and fill in the interstices in the plaster.

Wrap the elastic wrap over the splinting material distally to proximally and overlap each revolution by half the width of the elastic wrap.

Fold the extra stockinette and cotton padding over the raw edges of the splinting material.

Maintain the ankle at 90° of flexion until the splinting material hardens.