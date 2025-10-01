How To Apply a Posterior Ankle Splint

Wear nonsterile gloves.

Give the patient adequate analgesia.

Apply stockinette, covering the area from the fibular head to the midfoot, past the metatarsal heads.

Wrap the padding from the metatarsal heads to the lower leg just proximal to the fibular head, slightly beyond the area to be covered by the splint material; overlap each turn by half the width of the padding and periodically tear the wrapping across its width to decrease the risk of tissue compression over the thicker part of the extremity (eg, as you move proximally up the lower leg, tear the edge of the padding closest to the knee to prevent tension from developing and to allow the wrapping to lay flat).

Smooth the padding as necessary.

Lay out a length of splint material matching the distance from the posterior lower leg just below the fibular head to the plantar surface of the foot at the metatarsal heads—it should be just shorter than the area covered by the padding.

Unroll additional splint material, folding it back and forth along the first length until there are 8 to 10 layers (when using single-layer rolls).

Alternatively, if using ready-made splint material, cut a single piece to the above length.

Immerse the splinting material in lukewarm water.

Squeeze excess water from the splinting material (do not wring out plaster).

Apply the splint material to the back of the leg from just below the fibular head to the metatarsal heads.

Smooth out the splinting material using your palms rather than your fingertips to conform to the contour of the lower leg and ankle and fill in the interstices in the material.

Wrap the elastic wrap over the splinting material distally to proximally and overlap each revolution by half the width of the elastic wrap.

Fold the extra stockinette and cotton padding over the edges of the splinting material.

Maintain the ankle at 90° of flexion until the splinting material hardens.