How To Fit and Walk With Underarm Crutches

Crutches

There are 2 general types of crutches: underarm crutches and forearm crutches (also called elbow or Lofstrand crutches) (2). They are available in different sizes, and each of the sizes is also adjustable for length. The underarm crutches are used more commonly. For underarm crutches, the hand grip distance from the top is adjustable separately from the total length of the crutch. Forearm crutches require that most of the weight be supported by the hands and do not allow patients to bear weight on their axillae, which eliminates the risk of radial nerve neurapraxia; forearm crutches are usually used later in the healing process for patients who require prolonged use of crutches.