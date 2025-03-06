Traditionally, treatment has been based on the following classification.

Class A fractures involve the middle third of the bone and account for approximately 80% of clavicle fractures. The proximal fragment is often displaced upward because it is pulled by the sternocleidomastoid muscle. Subclavian vessels are rarely damaged.

Class B fractures involve the distal third of the bone and account for approximately 15% of clavicle fractures. They usually result from a direct blow. There are 3 subtypes:

Type I: Extra-articular and nondisplaced, generally indicating a functionally intact coracoclavicular ligament (a strong and structurally important ligament)

Type II: Extra-articular and displaced, generally indicating rupture of the coracoclavicular ligament, with the proximal fragment typically displaced upward because it is pulled by the sternocleidomastoid muscle

Type III: Involving the intra-articular surface of the acromioclavicular joint, thus increasing the risk of osteoarthritis (see figure Class B Clavicular Fractures)

Class C fractures involve the proximal third of the bone and account for approximately 5% of clavicle fractures. These fractures usually result from great force and thus may be accompanied by intrathoracic injuries or sternoclavicular joint damage.