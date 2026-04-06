Symptomatic care

For septal hematomas, immediate drainage

For deformities, delayed reduction

Immediate treatment includes symptomatic control with ice and analgesics. Septal hematomas must be immediately incised and drained to prevent avascular or septic necrosis of the septal cartilage.

Reduction is needed only for fractures causing clinically visible deformity or nasal airway obstruction. The end-point of reduction is determined by clinical appearance or decreased obstruction of the nasal cavity. Reduction is usually deferred for 3 to 5 days after injury to allow swelling to subside but should take place within 2 weeks of the injury, before bony callus formation. Nasal fractures in adults may be reduced after a local anesthetic is given; children may require general anesthesia.

For reduction, a blunt nasal fracture elevator instrument is passed through the nares and placed under the depressed nasal bone, which is lifted anteriorly and laterally while pressure is applied to the other side of the nose to bring the nasal dorsum to the midline (1). The nose may be stabilized with internal packing (consisting of antibiotic-impregnated strip gauze, silicone elastomer sponges, or similar products) placed high within the nasal vestibule, as well as with external splinting. Internal packing is left in place for 4 to 7 days; external splinting is left for 7 to 14 days. Antibiotic prophylaxis effective against staphylococci is required for the duration of nasal packing to decrease the risk of toxic shock syndrome.

Cartilaginous injuries often do not require reduction. In the rare circumstance that a deformity persists after swelling subsides, a reduction and splinting after a local anesthetic is given are usually sufficient.

Septal fractures are difficult to hold in position and often require septal surgery later.

Cribriform plate fractures with cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak initially require hospital admission with bed rest and head elevation (2). Placement of a lumbar drain may be required for a persistent CSF leak. Drain management and need for antibiotics vary by institution. If the CSF leak does not resolve, surgical repair of the skull base may be required.