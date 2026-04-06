External Ear Trauma

Subperichondrial hematoma (cauliflower ear)

The external ear (pinna or auricle) is a single piece of cartilage covered by the perichondrium (dense, vascularized connective tissue that covers the surface of cartilage) and skin. The perichondrium supplies blood to the auricular cartilage.

Blunt trauma to the pinna may cause a subperichondrial hematoma; the accumulation of large amounts of blood between the perichondrium and cartilage can interrupt the blood supply to the cartilage and render all or part of the pinna a shapeless, reddish purple mass. Avascular necrosis of the cartilage then occurs and fibrocartilaginous deposition may follow, which causes the characteristic "cauliflower ear" of wrestlers, boxers, and rugby players (4).

Treatment consists of promptly evacuating the accumulated blood through an incision (2, 5). Reaccumulation of the hematoma is prevented by placing a pressure dressing with through-and-through ear sutures over dental gauze rolls or petroleum (plain or antimicrobial) gauze; some clinicians also insert a Penrose drain to allow continued drainage. Pressure dressings are left in place for approximately 1 week.

Subperichondrial Hematoma (Cauliflower Ear) Image This photo shows deformed cartilage in the superior aspect of the pinna. RICHARD WAREHAM FOTOGRAFIE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY