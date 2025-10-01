Radial Head Subluxations

Reduction

Reduction may be performed using:

Supination-flexion

Hyperpronation

Neither technique requires sedation or analgesia; the child experiences mild pain only for a few seconds. Hyperpronation has a higher first-attempt success rate (1). (For detailed instructions see also How To Reduce a Radial Head Subluxation.)

In supination-flexion, the elbow is completely extended and supinated, then flexed. A subtle palpable pop or click is often detected when the radial head resumes its normal position.

In hyperpronation, the clinician supports the child's arm at the elbow and places moderate pressure with a finger on the radial head. The clinician then grips the distal forearm with the other hand and hyperpronates the forearm. A pop can be felt at the radial head when it is reduced.

Children usually start to move the elbow after approximately 10 to 20 minutes. If they do move it, radiographs and immobilization are unnecessary. If they do not move or use the elbow, a second reduction should be attempted.

If pain or dysfunction persists > 24 hours, incomplete reduction or an occult fracture should be suspected. Radial head subluxation recurs in 27 to 46% of children (2, 3).