Nocardiosis usually begins as a subacute pulmonary infection that resembles actinomycosis, but Nocardia are more likely to disseminate locally or hematogenously than Actinomyces. Dissemination with abscess formation may involve any organ but most commonly affects the brain, skin, kidneys, bone, or muscle.

Actinomycotic Mycetoma Image Image courtesy of Dr. Libero Ajello via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most common symptoms of pulmonary involvement—cough, fever, chills, chest pain, weakness, anorexia, and weight loss—are nonspecific and may resemble those of tuberculosis or suppurative pneumonia. Pleural effusion may also occur.

Metastatic brain abscesses, occurring in approximately 37% of cases, usually cause severe headaches and focal neurologic abnormalities (1). Infection may be acute, subacute, or chronic.

Primary cutaneous nocardiosis usually occurs in immunocompetent patients 1 to 3 weeks after infection, sometimes as a primary local inoculation. Skin or subcutaneous abscesses occur frequently. They may appear as:

Firm cellulitis

Lymphocutaneous syndrome

An actinomycetoma

Cutaneous nocardiosis can present as an erythematous, tender, warm, swollen area similar to cellulitis, but it may also involve firm nodules or abscesses, particularly around a site of injury where the bacteria entered the skin (2).

The lymphocutaneous syndrome consists of a primary pyoderma lesion and lymphatic nodules resembling sporotrichosis.

An actinomycetoma due to nocardiosis begins as a nodule, suppurates, spreads along fascial planes, and drains through chronic fistulas.

Actinomycetoma Hide Details Actinomycetoma due to nocardiosis is a slowly progressive, destructive infection of the cutaneous and subcutaneous tissues, fascia, and, as seen here, bone. Actinomycetoma starts as a nodule, suppurates, spreads along fascial plains, and drains through chronic fistulas. Image courtesy of Dr. Libero Ajello via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.