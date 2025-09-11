Ampicillin, amoxicillin, or penicillin G, possibly with an aminoglycoside

Sometimes trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, fluoroquinolones, linezolid, meropenem, or rifampin

Noninvasive listeriosis that presents as a mild febrile illness or gastroenteritis is self-limiting and typically does not require antibiotic treatment in immunocompetent individuals. However, in susceptible patients, treatment should be promptly initiated. In pregnant patients, antibiotic therapy with intravenous (IV) ampicillin or amoxicillin should be started immediately, and at least 2 weeks of antimicrobial treatment should be provided to prevent risk of fetal harm (1). For immunocompromised patients or adults ≥ 60 years who have isolated febrile gastroenteritis, oral amoxicillin or trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole is recommended. Delays in treatment have been associated with poor clinical outcomes and even death (2).

Listerial meningitis is typically treated with IV ampicillin for at least 21 days. Combination therapy with aminoglycosides is often given for severe cases based on in vitro synergy data, although clinical trial data are lacking. Gentamicin is commonly used as the second agent and is recommended for initial management of neonatal meningitis and nonpregnant patients with invasive disease. Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, fluoroquinolones, linezolid, meropenem, and rifampin have also been used as second agents. Cephalosporins are not effective because they lack in vitro activity and should not be used; failures with vancomycin have been reported.

For treatment of neonatal meningitis, see Organism-specific antibiotic therapy.

Endocarditis and other deep-seated severe infections are usually treated with IV ampicillin every 4 hours plus gentamicin (for synergy) given for 6 weeks. Primary listerial bacteremia is typically treated for or 2 weeks (for bacteremia) beyond defervescence, and combination therapy is often not needed.

Oculoglandular listeriosis and other less invasive focal infections are generally treated with oral ampicillin or amoxicillin and should respond to shorter courses of therapy.