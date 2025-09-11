Erysipeloid

Penicillin, imipenem, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones or clindamycin

Infection is treated with antibiotics (1). The choice and dosage protocol of antibiotic depends on the location of the infection.

For localized cutaneous disease, usual treatment is one of the following, given for 7 to 10 days (1):

Penicillin V or ampicillin (500 mg orally every 6 hours) or amoxicillin (500 mg orally every 8 hours) Penicillin V or ampicillin (500 mg orally every 6 hours) or amoxicillin (500 mg orally every 8 hours)

Ciprofloxacin (250 mg orally every 12 hours) Ciprofloxacin (250 mg orally every 12 hours)

Clindamycin (300 mg orally every 8 hours) Clindamycin (300 mg orally every 8 hours)

Cephalosporins are also effective. Daptomycin and linezolid are active in vitro and may be considered if patients are very allergic to beta-lactams. Tetracyclines and macrolides may no longer be dependable. Cephalosporins are also effective. Daptomycin and linezolid are active in vitro and may be considered if patients are very allergic to beta-lactams. Tetracyclines and macrolides may no longer be dependable.

E. rhusiopathiae are resistant to sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, and vancomycin.

Severe diffuse cutaneous or systemic infection is best treated with one of the following:

Penicillin G (2 to 3 million units IV every 4 hours) Penicillin G (2 to 3 million units IV every 4 hours)

Ceftriaxone (2 g IV once a day) Ceftriaxone (2 g IV once a day)

A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin 400 mg IV every 12 hours, levofloxacin 500 mg IV once a day) A fluoroquinolone (eg, ciprofloxacin 400 mg IV every 12 hours, levofloxacin 500 mg IV once a day)

Endocarditis is treated with penicillin G for 4 to 6 weeks. Cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones are alternatives. Vancomycin is often used empirically for the treatment of gram-positive bacillary endocarditis; however, is treated with penicillin G for 4 to 6 weeks. Cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones are alternatives. Vancomycin is often used empirically for the treatment of gram-positive bacillary endocarditis; however,E. rhusiopathiae is resistant to vancomycin. Thus, rapid differentiation of E. rhusiopathiae from other gram-positive organisms is critical to initiate appropriate antibiotic therapy.

Arthritis is treated with the same antibiotics and doses as endocarditis (given for at least 1 week after defervescence or cessation of effusion), but repeated needle aspiration drainage of the infected joint is also necessary.