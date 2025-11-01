Miscellaneous Opportunistic Fungi

Fusarium species and Scedosporium apiospermum

Various environmental molds, including species of Fusarium and Scedosporium apiospermum, both of which are becoming more frequent causes of infection, can cause focal angioinvasive vasculitic lesions mimicking invasive aspergillosis.

Fusarium species and S. apiospermum cause superficial infections (eg, keratitis, onychomycosis) in immunocompetent patients and disseminated infections in patients who are severely immunocompromised with prolonged, severe neutropenia and/or severe T-cell immunodeficiency. Fusarium species (unlike Aspergilli) may grow in routine blood cultures from patients with disseminated infection.

Accurate diagnosis requires culture and species identification, which are essential for guiding effective antifungal therapy because of differing resistance profiles. For example, Scedosporium species are typically resistant to amphotericin B. Therefore, optimal antifungal regimens must be tailored to each specific pathogen within this group of opportunistic fungi.

Voriconazole is considered the medication of choice for both Fusarium and S. apiospermum.