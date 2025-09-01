Multiple drugs, including miltefosine plus antifungal drugs and antibiotics Multiple drugs, including miltefosine plus antifungal drugs and antibiotics

Optimal treatment is unclear, but it must be started as soon as possible. Consultation with experts at the CDC is recommended (Consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)).

Treatment regimens should include the antileishmanial drug miltefosine, which has been used in combination with other drugs successfully to treat patients with primary amebic meningoencephalitis. Miltefosine has also been used successfully to treat encephalitis due to Balamuthia, Sappinia, and Acanthamoeba; it is available commercially. Despite the possibility of miltefosine causing congenital anomalies, it may be considered for pregnant patients because primary amebic meningoencephalitis is usually fatal without treatment; therefore, the potential benefits of therapy may outweigh the risks to the fetus.

Other antimicrobial agents that have been used in combination treatment regimens for Naegleria include the following:

Amphotericin B

Rifampin

An azole (fluconazole, voriconazole, or ketoconazole)

Azithromycin or minocycline

Nitroxoline is an investigational drug that may be effective as part of combination therapy. In the United States, it is available through the CDC (1).

Antiseizure drugs and dexamethasone are often needed to control seizures and cerebral edema (2). IV administration of mannitol or hypertonic saline may be necessary to achieve control. Aggressive management of cerebral edema with therapeutic hypothermia (cooling the body below normal body temperature) has also been associated with survival and neurologic recovery in the few patients who have survived (3).