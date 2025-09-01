A combination of antiparasitic drugs, including miltefosine A combination of antiparasitic drugs, including miltefosine

Consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

For all cases of granulomatous amebic encephalitis, immediate consultation with the CDC is recommended (see CDC: Parasitic Diseases Hotline/Clinical Consult Service for Healthcare Providers (non-malaria parasitic diseases)).

Optimal treatment of Acanthamoeba encephalitis is unclear. Multiple drugs (often > 5) are typically used in combination. Although the number of patients treated with a regimen containing miltefosine is small, miltefosine seems to offer a survival advantage and is recommended. Despite the possibility of miltefosine causing congenital anomalies, it may be considered for pregnant patients because granulomatous amebic encephalitis is usually fatal without treatment; therefore, the potential benefits of therapy may outweigh the risks to the fetus.

Other drugs that have been used in combination with miltefosine to treat Acanthamoeba encephalitis include pentamidine, sulfadiazine or trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, azithromycin or clarithromycin, flucytosine, an azole (fluconazole, itraconazole, or voriconazole), rifampin, caspofungin, and amphotericin B.

For B. mandrillaris encephalitis, miltefosine in combination with other drugs such as flucytosine, pentamidine, fluconazole, and/or sulfadiazine plus either azithromycin or clarithromycin plus surgical resection have been used.

A case of Sappinia pedata encephalitis was successfully treated with a combination of azithromycin, pentamidine, itraconazole, and flucytosine plus surgical resection of the CNS lesion. Adding miltefosine to this regimen should be considered in future cases.

Skin and disseminated infections caused by Acanthamoeba species or B. mandrillaris are usually treated with the same drugs plus surgical debridement of cutaneous lesions.