Amebic Keratitis

The life cycle of Acanthamoeba involves only 2 stages: cysts and trophozoites (the infective form). The trophozoites form double-walled cysts, which resist eradication.

Cysts and trophozoites can enter the body through various means (eg, eyes, nasal mucous membranes, broken skin). When Acanthamoeba enter the eye, they can cause severe keratitis.

In infected patients, both cysts and trophozoites may be found in the cornea.