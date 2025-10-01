skip to main content
Dipylidium caninum Infection

ByChelsea Marie, PhD, University of Virginia;
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed ByChristina A. Muzny, MD, MSPH, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
Dipylidium caninum is a tapeworm that can cause intestinal infection in humans, which is typically asymptomatic.

D. caninum, the double-pored tapeworm, may be present in dogs and cats. Fleas are the intermediate host. Ingestion of an infected flea, usually by a young child, causes an asymptomatic, self-limited infection, but proglottids (tapeworm segments) may be seen in stool.

Treatment is with a single oral dose of praziquantel (is with a single oral dose of praziquantel (1). Alternatively, a single dose of niclosamide (unavailable in the United States) is given. The infection is self-limited in humans and usually resolves spontaneously in 6 weeks. Pet dogs should be treated for fleas to prevent reinfection.

Treatment reference

  1. 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dipylidium caninum. July 10, 2019. Accessed September 2025.

