Dipylidium caninum Infection

Dipylidium caninum is a tapeworm that can cause intestinal infection in humans, which is typically asymptomatic.

D. caninum, the double-pored tapeworm, may be present in dogs and cats. Fleas are the intermediate host. Ingestion of an infected flea, usually by a young child, causes an asymptomatic, self-limited infection, but proglottids (tapeworm segments) may be seen in stool.

Treatment is with a single oral dose of praziquantel (1). Alternatively, a single dose of niclosamide (unavailable in the United States) is given. The infection is self-limited in humans and usually resolves spontaneously in 6 weeks. Pet dogs should be treated for fleas to prevent reinfection.