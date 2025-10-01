Diphyllobothriasis (Fish Tapeworm Infection)

Diphyllobothriasis is infection with intestinal tapeworms of the family Diphyllobothriidae. They are acquired by eating raw or undercooked freshwater fish. Treatment is with praziquantel or niclosamide. Diphyllobothriasis is infection with intestinal tapeworms of the family Diphyllobothriidae. They are acquired by eating raw or undercooked freshwater fish. Treatment is with praziquantel or niclosamide.

D. latus is the most common parasite, and among the largest, that infects humans (typically 2 to 15 m in length). D. latus and other Diphyllobothriidae species have aquatic life cycles. In freshwater, eggs of D. latus from human feces hatch into free-swimming larvae, which are ingested by microcrustaceans. The microcrustaceans are ingested by fish, in which the larvae become infective. Several other Dibothriocephalus species and Adenocephalus pacificus can infect humans after ingestion of raw fish, but they are not as common.

Diphyllobothriasis occurs worldwide, and it is estimated that up to 20 million people may be infected. Infections in the United States and northern Europe occur in people who eat raw or undercooked freshwater fish. Infection is less common with current sewage treatment.

Symptoms and Signs of Diphyllobothriasis Infection is usually asymptomatic, but mild gastrointestinal symptoms (eg, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, weight loss) may be noted. Fish tapeworms take up dietary vitamin B12, occasionally resulting in vitamin B12 deficiency and megaloblastic anemia. Rarely, heavy infection leads to intestinal obstruction or gallbladder disease due to migration of proglottids (tapeworm segments).

Diagnosis of Diphyllobothriasis Microscopic examination of stool for ova and proglottids

Complete blood count Diagnosis of diphyllobothriasis is by identification of characteristic operculated eggs or broad proglottids in stool. A complete blood count is done to check for megaloblastic anemia. Molecular tests allow for species determination, but most diagnoses are by microscopy of a stool specimen.

Treatment of Diphyllobothriasis Praziquantel Praziquantel

Alternatively, niclosamide (outside of the United States) Treatment of diphyllobothriasis is with a single oral dose of praziquantel ( Treatment of diphyllobothriasis is with a single oral dose of praziquantel (1). Alternatively, a single dose of niclosamide (unavailable in the United States) is given. A stool sample should be repeated one month after therapy is completed to verify cure. Vitamin B12 may be needed to correct megaloblastic anemia if present. Treatment reference 1. Braseth AL, Elliott DE, Ince MN. Parasitic Infections of the Gastrointestinal Track and Liver. Gastroenterol Clin North Am. 50(2):361-381. 2021. doi:10.1016/j.gtc.2021.02.011