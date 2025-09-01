Common causes of secondary erythrocytosis include:

Smoking

Chronic arterial hypoxemia

Tumors (tumor-associated erythrocytosis, erythropoietin-secreting tumors)

Use of androgenic steroids

Surreptitious erythropoietin use

Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors

Less common causes of secondary erythrocytosis include:

High oxygen-affinity hemoglobinopathies

Erythropoietin receptor mutations

Chuvash polycythemia (in which a mutation in the VHL gene affects the hypoxia-sensing pathway and increases in erythropoietin production)

Right to left arteriovenous shunts in the lungs

Proline hydroxylase 2 and hypoxia-inducible factor 2 alpha ( HIF-2α ) mutations

Post-kidney transplantation

Spurious erythrocytosis may occur with hemoconcentration (eg, due to burns, diarrhea, or diuretic use).

In patients who smoke cigarettes, reversible erythrocytosis results mainly from tissue hypoxia due to elevation of the blood carboxyhemoglobin concentration, and there is usually plasma volume reduction. Levels will normalize with smoking cessation.

Other than erythropoietin, medications that cause erythrocytosis include testosterone, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, and some tyrosine kinase inhibitors used in cancer treatment (1).

Patients with chronic hypoxemia (arterial hemoglobin oxygen concentration < 92%), typically due to lung disease, right-to-left intracardiac shunts, renal transplantation, prolonged exposure to high altitudes, or hypoventilation syndromes, often develop erythrocytosis. The primary treatment is to alleviate the underlying condition, but oxygen therapy may help, and phlebotomy may decrease viscosity and alleviate symptoms. Because in some cases the elevated hematocrit is physiologic, phlebotomy should be limited to the extent necessary to relieve symptoms (in contrast to polycythemia vera, where the goal is to normalize the hematocrit). Those acclimatizing to high altitudes may have transient physiologic increases in hemoglobin, which resolve without treatment.

Tumor-associated erythrocytosis can occur when renal tumors, cysts, hepatomas, cerebellar hemangioblastomas, or uterine leiomyomas secrete erythropoietin. Removal of the lesion is curative.

High oxygen–affinity hemoglobinopathies are very rare. This diagnosis is suggested by a family history of erythrocytosis; it is established by measuring the P50 (the partial pressure of oxygen at which hemoglobin becomes 50% saturated) and, if possible, determining the complete oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve (see figure Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Curve). Standard hemoglobin electrophoresis may be normal and cannot reliably exclude this cause of erythrocytosis. Gene sequencing is required to diagnose erythropoietin receptor, Chuvash polycythemia, and HIF-2 alpha mutations.