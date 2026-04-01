Glycolytic Pathway Defects

The glycolytic pathway is one of the body's important metabolic pathways. It involves a sequence of enzymatic reactions that break down glucose (glycolysis) into pyruvate, creating the energy sources adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH). Various inherited defects in enzymes of the pathway may occur (1).

The most common defect is:

Pyruvate kinase deficiency

Other defects that cause hemolytic anemia include deficiencies of:

Hexokinase

Glucose phosphate isomerase

Phosphofructokinase

In all of these pathway defects, hemolytic anemia occurs only in patients who are homozygous for the mutation. The exact mechanism of hemolysis is unknown.

Symptoms are related to the degree of anemia and may include jaundice and splenomegaly. Blood smear findings are nonspecific, such as echinocytes (burr cells) and anisopoikilocytosis but red blood cell morphology may appear overall normal.

Biochemical testing of red blood cell (RBC) enzyme activity (eg, pyruvate kinase activity) is diagnostic but may be limited by recent transfusions and sometimes masking by reticulocytosis or assay interference from white blood cells. Genetic testing can also be performed.

General reference 1. Luzzatto L. Diagnosis and clinical management of enzymopathies. Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021;2021(1):341-352. doi:10.1182/hematology.2021000266