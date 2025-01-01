Alternative Living Arrangements for Older Adults

Approximately 7.6% of the United States population are estimated to be lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBTQ+), including as many as 2.3% of people born between 1946 and 1964 (baby boomers [1]). One-third of LGBTQ+ older adults are living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, including 40% of LGBTQ+ adults age > 80 and 48% of those who identify as transgender (2).

In addition to high rates of poverty and lifetimes of discrimination and oppression, older adults in a homosexual relationship face special caregiving challenges. The health care system may not be aware of their sexual preference or gender identity, may not recognize their partner as having a role in caregiving decisions or as being part of the patient’s family, and may not provide services that are appropriate for their circumstances. For example, an unmarried partner may not have legal standing in decision making for a cognitively impaired patient and may not be able to share a room in a nursing home or other congregate living setting.

Health care professionals should ask questions about partners, marital status, and living arrangements. Instead of relying on standardized intake questions that force patients to choose from a limited set of gender categories or marital status, health providers should ask open-ended questions such as "Who are the people who are most important in your life?" and "How do you identify in terms of gender and sexual identity?" Health providers should refer to patients with their preferred gender pronouns and, when possible, include in health care discussions the closely related people identified by patients, regardless of their legal relationship.