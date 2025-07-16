Prevention of Injuries in Older Adults

All older adults should be reminded to use lap and shoulder belts and to refrain from driving when they are under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive drugs or medications.

For older adults, risk of injuring themselves and others while driving is higher than that for younger adults because of age-associated changes and conditions common among older adults. Driving ability should be investigated with further questions and, if indicated, with formal assessment for any of the following:

Poor visual acuity

Dementia

Functionally significant impairment of neck or trunk movement

Poor motor coordination

Bradykinesia

Also, a family member’s or friend’s concern about the patient’s driving ability should prompt further inquiry and assessment.

Formal assessment of driving ability can be done by an occupational therapist. Many states have laws that mandate physician reporting of suspected impaired drivers. Sensitivity is required when a health care professional must recommend cessation of driving because such a recommendation threatens autonomy.