Quality of Life in Older Adults

Methods of assessment

Self-assessment methods are available for assessment of quality of life. One measure is self-rated health (SRH), also known as self-assessed health or self-perceived health, which is a single question in which people rate the current status of their own health on various scales that range from excellent to poor. SRH has been found to be associated with scores on measures of health-related quality of life and to be a reliable predictor of mortality (1, 2).

Wearable digital health technologies (smartwatches, fitness trackers, monitoring accessories [eg, glasses, rings], remote monitoring systems, and specialized medical devices) are providing increasingly valuable continuous, objective metrics that complement traditional self-reported quality of life assessments and enable more timely interventions (3). However, the technology must be user-friendly; cost, access, digital literacy, eyesight, hearing, manual dexterity, and ability to follow instructions for use are relevant factors.

Many methods of assessment are administered by a clinician. During assessment of quality of life, clinicians should not allow their own biases about the patient's health to inadvertently influence the patient's response. Determining a patient's preferences is usually possible. Many patients with dementia or cognitive impairment can make their preferences known when clinicians use simple explanations and questions; however, it is recommended to have family members present when discussing preferences of a patient with cognitive impairment.

Some of the most commonly used and well-validated patient-reported tools for assessing quality of life include the following:

EQ-5D (EuroQol [4]): This standardized instrument measures mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort, and anxiety/depression (5). It can also be used to calculate quality-adjusted life-years for cost analysis to help evaluate health care interventions and policies.

SF-36 (Short Form Health Survey [6]): This tool consists of 36 questions evaluating physical, mental, and social health (eg, vitality, pain, physical function) (7). A physical component summary score and a mental component summary score are generated, which allows comparison within a selected population.

PROMIS (Patient Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System): PROMIS instruments consist of algorithm-generated patient questionnaires that gather and quantify health domains relevant to patients (eg, pain, fatigue, physical function, sleep disturbance, emotional distress, anxiety, cognitive function, depression, ability to participate in social roles) (8).

FACIT (Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy [9]): This collection of quality of life questionnaires for certain chronic conditions (eg, cancer, HIV, multiple sclerosis) can be used to help assess physical, social, emotional, and functional well-being.

WHOQOL-BREF (10): This tool is an abbreviated 26-item version of the World Health Organization (WHO) quality of life assessment, which includes physical/psychological health, social relationships, environment, overall quality of life and general health. These surveys have been validated internationally, translated into many languages, and successfully implemented in various clinical settings and patient populations.

These assessment tools can be administered serially to monitor quality of life of individual patients as their clinical course progresses, although there are not established guidelines for the frequency of these assessments. Some assessment tools (eg, PROMIS+Heart Failure-27 Profile v1.0 [8], the FACIT-Fatigue [11]) have disease- or condition-specific questionnaires that can assist in monitoring treatment responses and facilitate ongoing patient-centered goals of care discussions.