Thin basement membrane disease is diffuse thinning of the glomerular basement membrane from a width of 300 to 400 nm in normal subjects to 150 to 225 nm.

Thin basement membrane disease is a type of nephritic syndrome. It is hereditary and usually transmitted in autosomal dominant fashion. Not all genetic mutations have been characterized, but in some families with thin basement membrane disease there is a mutation in the type IV collagen alpha-3 and alpha-4 genes (COL4A3 and COL4A4). Prevalence is estimated to be between 1 and 10% of the general population (1).

Symptoms and Signs of Thin Basement Membrane Disease Most patients are asymptomatic and are incidentally noted to have microscopic hematuria on routine urinalysis, although mild proteinuria and gross hematuria are occasionally present. Kidney function is typically normal, but a few patients develop progressive kidney failure for unknown reasons. Recurrent flank pain, similar to that in immunoglobulin A nephropathy, is a rare manifestation.

Diagnosis of Thin Basement Membrane Disease Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis is based on family history and findings of hematuria without other symptoms or pathology, particularly if asymptomatic family members also have hematuria. Renal biopsy is unnecessary but is often performed as part of a hematuria evaluation. Early on, thin basement membrane disease may be difficult to differentiate from Alport sydrome because of histologic similarities. Molecular genetic analysis can help differentiate these 2 diseases.