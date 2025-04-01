skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Thin Basement Membrane Disease

(Benign Familial Hematuria)

ByFrank O'Brien, MD, Washington University in St. Louis
Reviewed ByNavin Jaipaul, MD, MHS, Loma Linda University School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2025 | Modified Jul 2025
Thin basement membrane disease is diffuse thinning of the glomerular basement membrane from a width of 300 to 400 nm in normal subjects to 150 to 225 nm.

Thin basement membrane disease is a type of nephritic syndrome. It is hereditary and usually transmitted in autosomal dominant fashion. Not all genetic mutations have been characterized, but in some families with thin basement membrane disease there is a mutation in the type IV collagen alpha-3 and alpha-4 genes (COL4A3 and COL4A4). Prevalence is estimated to be between 1 and 10% of the general population (1).

Reference

  1. 1. Wang YY, Savige J. The epidemiology of thin basement membrane nephropathy. Semin Nephrol 2005;25(3):136-139. doi:10.1016/j.semnephrol.2005.01.003

Symptoms and Signs of Thin Basement Membrane Disease

Most patients are asymptomatic and are incidentally noted to have microscopic hematuria on routine urinalysis, although mild proteinuria and gross hematuria are occasionally present. Kidney function is typically normal, but a few patients develop progressive kidney failure for unknown reasons. Recurrent flank pain, similar to that in immunoglobulin A nephropathy, is a rare manifestation.

Diagnosis of Thin Basement Membrane Disease

  • Clinical evaluation

  • Sometimes renal biopsy

Diagnosis is based on family history and findings of hematuria without other symptoms or pathology, particularly if asymptomatic family members also have hematuria. Renal biopsy is unnecessary but is often performed as part of a hematuria evaluation. Early on, thin basement membrane disease may be difficult to differentiate from Alport sydrome because of histologic similarities. Molecular genetic analysis can help differentiate these 2 diseases.

Treatment of Thin Basement Membrane Disease

  • For frequent gross hematuria, flank pain, or proteinuria, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

Long-term prognosis is excellent, and no treatment is necessary in most cases. Patients with frequent gross hematuria, flank pain, or proteinuria (eg, urine protein/creatinine ratio of > 0.2) may benefit from ACE inhibitors or ARBs, which may lower intraglomerular pressure.

