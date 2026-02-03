High resolution esophageal manometry

Sometimes barium swallow

Sometimes upper endoscopy

Sometimes functional lumen imaging probe (FLIP)

Symptoms of achalasia are similar to those of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), so all patients who do not respond to an initial trial of acid suppressive treatment for suspected GERD should be evaluated for achalasia (1).

High resolution esophageal manometry is the preferred diagnostic test for achalasia. This test shows incomplete relaxation of the LES with an elevated median integrated relaxation pressure in the supine or upright position and the complete absence of peristalsis (2). Manometry is used to classify achalasia into one of 3 subtypes. Subtypes can guide the choice of treatment (1) and differ in prognosis.

Subtypes of achalasia are (1):

Type I achalasia (classic achalasia): Swallowing results in no change in esophageal pressure

Type II achalasia: Swallowing increases pressure in the entire esophagus

Type III achalasia (spastic achalasia): Swallowing often results in lumen-obliterating contractions

Achalasia (Endoscopy) Image GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Barium Swallow Showing Dilated Esophagus with Narrow and Beaklike Ap... Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Barium swallow is a complementary test that is often performed during the initial phase of testing when the cause of dysphagia is unknown because manometry is more invasive. Barium swallow may show absence of progressive peristaltic contractions during swallowing. Typically, the esophagus is dilated, often enormously, but is narrowed and beaklike at the LES.

Esophagoscopy is often performed. Findings include upstream esophageal dilation and chronic stasis changes in the mucosa but no obstructing lesion. The LES may be closed. A classic "pop" is often felt when the esophagoscope passes into the stomach.

Functional lumen imaging probe (FLIP) is a high-resolution impedance system that assesses cross-sectional area and simultaneous pressure (distensibility) (3).FLIP, when available, is useful in diagnosing achalasia and may help in equivocal cases where manometry fails to diagnose achalasia despite a high clinical suspicion (1). Guidelines recommend its use in the diagnosis and management of achalasia (4, 5). Additionally, in patients undergoing interventions for achalasia (eg, surgery, peroral endoscopic myotomy), measurement of esophagogastric junction distensibility during and after the intervention may show clinical response to interventions and can help guide therapy.

When manometry shows elevated median integrated relaxation pressure in multiple positions with some intact peristalsis and increased intrabolus pressurization in a patient with symptoms of chest pain or dysphagia, barium swallow and/or FLIP should be ordered to evaluate for clinically significant esophagogastric junction outlet obstruction, which can be an early achalasia variant.

Achalasia must be differentiated from a peptic stricture, particularly in patients with systemic sclerosis, in whom esophageal manometry may also show aperistalsis. Systemic sclerosis is usually accompanied by a history of Raynaud phenomenon and symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) due to low resting LES pressure.

Symptoms similar to those of achalasia (ie, pseudoachalasia) may be due to cancer at the gastroesophageal junction, which can be diagnosed by CT of the chest and abdomen or by endoscopic ultrasound with biopsy.