Oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for mild cases

Systemic corticosteroids

Sometimes other immunosuppressants

Rarely, NSAIDs are sufficient for mild cases of scleritis. Topical corticosteroids (eg, prednisolone acetate, fluorometholone) are sometimes used in combination with NSAIDs but have limited efficacy in treating the underlying etiology of scleritis but may reduce ocular surface inflammation or congestion.

Initial therapy is usually a systemic corticosteroid (eg, prednisone 1 to 2 mg/kg orally once a day for 7 days, then tapered off by 10 mg each week as tolerated or as indicated based on the clinical picture) (1). If inflammation returns, a longer course of oral corticosteroids or pulse doses of intravenous corticosteroids (eg, methylprednisolone 1000 mg IV daily for 3 days) can be tried.

If patients have an inadequate response to low-dose corticosteroids for longer periods of time or have necrotizing scleritis and systemic rheumatic disease, systemic immunosuppression with cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, or biologic agents (eg, rituximab, adalimumab) is indicated, often in consultation with a rheumatologist or qualified ophthalmologist.

Scleral grafts may be indicated for threatened perforation (2).

If infectious scleritis is suspected, broad-spectrum topical and systemic antibiotics should be administered (3, 4).