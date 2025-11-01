Lichen sclerosus (LS) primarily affects the anogenital region but can also be generalized in 6 to 20% of patients (1). The earliest signs are skin fragility, bruising, and sometimes blistering. Lesions typically cause mild to severe itching. When LS manifests in children, the appearance may be mistaken for injuries resulting from sexual abuse. With time, the involved tissue becomes atrophic, thinned, hypopigmented (there may be flecks of postinflammatory hyperpigmentation), fissured, and scaly. Hyperkeratotic and fibrotic forms exist.

Severe and longstanding cases cause scarring and distortion or absorption of normal anogenital architecture. In women, this distortion can even lead to total destruction of the labia minora and clitoris. In men, phimosis or fusion of the foreskin to the coronal sulcus can occur.

Manifestations of Lichen Sclerosus Lichen Sclerosus This image shows atrophy, hypopigmentation, and hyperpigmentation of the labia (top) and atrophy and hypopigmentation of the glans of the penis (bottom) resulting from lichen sclerosus. Images courtesy of Joe Miller (top) and Brian Hill (bottom) via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lichen Sclerosus (Vulvar and Perianal Findings) This photo shows atrophy and hypopigmentation in the vulvar and perianal areas. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Lichen Sclerosus (Perianal Findings) This photo shows scarring, atrophy, and distorted anatomy in the perianal area. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Lichen Sclerosus (Labial Findings) This photo shows porcelain white patches and areas of purpura in the labia minora, as well as early labial fusion. Image provided by E. Laurie Tolman, MD. Lichen Sclerosus (Atrophic) This image shows hypopigmented, porcelain white patches of lichen sclerosus. Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.