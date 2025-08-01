skip to main content
Skin Tags

(Acrochordons; Soft Fibromas)

ByDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Reviewed ByJoseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, UT Southwestern Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Modified Aug 2025
Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.

Skin tags are usually asymptomatic but may be irritating.

Screening patients who have multiple skin tags for insulin resistance is sometimes recommended (1).

  1. 1. Schilling WH, Crook MA: Cutaneous stigmata associated with insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk. : Cutaneous stigmata associated with insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk.Int J Dermatol 53(9):1062-1069, 2014. doi: 10.1111/ijd.12463

Treatment of Skin Tags

  • Removal if irritating or unsightly

Irritating or unsightly skin tags can be removed by freezing with liquid nitrogen, light electrodesiccation, or excision with a scalpel or scissors.

