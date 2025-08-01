Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with

Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.