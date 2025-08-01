View Patient Education
Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.Skin tags are common, soft, small, flesh-colored or hyperpigmented, pedunculated lesions; there are usually multiple lesions, typically on the neck, axilla, and groin. Multiple skin tags may be associated with insulin resistance.
Skin Tags
Image
© Springer Science+Business Media
Skin tags are usually asymptomatic but may be irritating.
Screening patients who have multiple skin tags for insulin resistance is sometimes recommended (1).
General reference
1. Schilling WH, Crook MA: Cutaneous stigmata associated with insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk. : Cutaneous stigmata associated with insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk.Int J Dermatol 53(9):1062-1069, 2014. doi: 10.1111/ijd.12463
Treatment of Skin Tags
Removal if irritating or unsightly
Irritating or unsightly skin tags can be removed by freezing with liquid nitrogen, light electrodesiccation, or excision with a scalpel or scissors.