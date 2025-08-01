Keloids are smooth overgrowths of fibroblastic tissue that arise in an area of injury (eg, lacerations, surgical scars, truncal acne) or, occasionally, spontaneously.

Keloids are more frequent in patients with dark skin. Keloids are most likely to occur in people genetically prone to them, after skin injury or inflammation (including after surgery and burns), especially in areas susceptible to keloid formation (1). These areas include the earlobes, shoulders, upper arms, and anterior chest. Keloids are considered distinct from hypertrophic scars because keloidal scar tissue extends beyond the margins of the wound or injury and hypertrophic scar tissue does not. Keloids may also appear spontaneously. They may be raised as much as 0.5 centimeters or more above the epidermis.

Keloids are characterized histopathologically by excessive collagen and extracellular matrix deposition. Keloids are shiny, firm, smooth, usually ovoid but sometimes contracted or webbed, and slightly pink or hyperpigmented. They can be associated with pruritus and pain. Extensive keloids can cause significant cosmetic and functional impairment.

Various Manifestations of Keloids Keloids on the Ear and Face This photo shows keloids on the ear and beard area after dog-bite injuries. © Springer Science+Business Media Keloid A keloid is hypertrophied tissue that develops in an area of injury or spontaneously; keloids are shiny, smooth, often dome-shaped, and slightly pink or hyperpigmented. ... read more Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Keloid Scars In distinction from hypertrophic scars, keloids extend beyond the borders of the original wound invading normal skin. The patient has multiple large keloid scars on the anterior abdominal wall, after intra-abdominal surgery. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media

Reference 1. Limandjaja GC, Niessen FB, Scheper RJ, Gibbs S. The Keloid Disorder: Heterogeneity, Histopathology, Mechanisms and Models. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2020;8:360. Published 2020 May 26. doi:10.3389/fcell.2020.00360

Diagnosis of Keloids History and physical examination alone Diagnosis of keloids is clinical; a history of skin injury, along with the presence of characteristic hypertrophied and often hyperpigmented lesions in people with dark skin should raise suspicion for a keloid.