Infantile Hemangiomas

For superficial or uncomplicated lesions that require treatment, possibly topical or intralesional glucocorticoids or topical beta-blockers (1)

For complicated or high-risk lesions requiring treatment, oral propranolol (

General wound care for ulcerated lesions

Usually avoidance of surgery

Because most lesions resolve spontaneously, observation is usually indicated before initiating treatment.

There is no universal infantile hemangioma treatment recommendation (3). The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that treatment be individualized based on location, size, and severity of lesions. Treatment should be considered for complicated or high-risk lesions, ie, those that:

Threaten life

Threaten function (eg, vision)

Involve large areas of the face

Are distributed over the beard area

Are ulcerated

Are multiple

Are lumbosacral

Topical treatments and wound care are useful for ulcerated lesions and help prevent scarring, bleeding, and pain. Compresses, topical mupirocin or metronidazole, barrier dressings (generally polyurethane film dressing or petrolatum-impregnated gauze), or barrier creams may be used to prevent infection and/or reduce colonization.

Unless complications are life threatening or vital organs are compromised, surgical excision or other destructive procedures should be avoided because they frequently cause more scarring than occurs with spontaneous involution. To help parents better accept nonintervention, the physician can review the natural history (photographic examples are helpful), conduct serial photography of the lesion to document involution, and provide reassurance for any parental concerns.