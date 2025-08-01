Cherry angiomas are common benign vascular proliferations, presenting as small papules, most frequently on the trunk and proximal extremities. They were first described by the 19th century British surgeon, Campbell de Morgan, and are sometimes called Campbell de Morgan spots. These range in color from bright red in fair skin to violaceous in dark skin. They increase in number with age and are histologically characterized by proliferating capillaries within the papillary dermis.

They are benign and are without malignant potential. Eruptive cherry angiomatosis (ie, the sudden appearance of multiple cherry angiomas) can be associated with multicentric Castleman disease and hematologic malignancies.

Cherry Angiomas Image SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Cherry Angiomas History and physical examination alone The diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation. Examination with a dermatoscope shows characteristic red, purple, or blue-black lagoons.