Overview of Temporomandibular Disorders (TMDs)

The term temporomandibular disorders is an umbrella term for a group of musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions that involve the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), the masticatory muscles (eg, temporalis, masseter, and pterygoids), and the surrounding nerves and ligaments. Temporomandibular disorders (previously known as temporomandibular joint dysfunction or temporomandibular joint [TMJ] syndrome) often present with pain in the jaw, face, and neck and/or with dysfunction of the jaw joint (often joint sounds and/or a decreased range of motion) that is often accompanied by other comorbidities including headache or ear pain. People are considered to have a temporomandibular disorder (TMD) when the pain or dysfunction is severe enough to make them seek professional care.

Temporomandibular disorders typically are multifactorial in origin, but most are related to problems with masticatory muscles and ligaments of the temporomandibular joints or internal derangements within the joints themselves. Joint hypermobility (laxity) can also contribute.

Internal derangements of the TMJ are a result of altered or disturbed movement of the condyle in the glenoid fossa or against the articular disc (see figure The Temporomandibular Joint). The disc, which is composed of dense fibrous connective tissue and shaped like a mature red blood cell, serves as a cushion between the bone surfaces. Unlike most joints, which are lined with hyaline cartilage, the TMJ bone surfaces are lined with fibrocartilage. Causes for the altered or disturbed movement include direct or indirect macrotrauma (eg, flexion-extension injury of the neck—also known as whiplash—which can cause referred pain), microtrauma (eg, due to parafunctional behaviors such as awake/sleep clenching and grinding of the teeth and/or bracing or thrusting of the mandible or persistent gum chewing), systemic disorders (eg, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis), local or systemic infections, and acute malocclusion (eg, from blunt trauma).

(See also Mandibular Dislocation, Temporal Bone Fractures and Jaw Tumors.)

The Temporomandibular Joint