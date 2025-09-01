How To Do Ultrasound

B (brightness) mode: This is the commonly used 2-dimensional imaging mode.

M (motion) mode: In M mode, the operator sees a 1-dimensional image in the y-axis over time in the x-axis. The monitor shows 2 images: a single acoustic beam (solid line) imposed on the smaller B mode image on one portion of the monitor, and that single beam presented as a vertical line moving across the monitor in a separate M mode area. Motion, such as the beating of a heart, appears as repeating linear disturbances, and static structures create solid, undisturbed horizontal lines as the beam moves across the screen.

Color flow Doppler: This mode is diagnostic for the direction of blood flow. It also shows flow velocity. Typically red represents blood flow toward the transducer; blue represents blood flow away from it. Note that the blue and red colors do not indicate venous or arterial flow.

Probe: Select the probe you are using on the console.

Preset: If available on your machine, select the preset setting for the study you are doing (eg, obstetric, nerve, abdominal, cardiac).

Depth or frequency: Most machines allow adjustment for frequency. Adjust frequency to image the object of interest in the middle of the monitor. Unless it is determined by the preset, select the frequency on the machine console. This control may be labeled something other than “frequency,” such as “depth” (or “penetration”), or “resolution.” Examine deep structures first, then go superficial.

Focus: Most machines allow focus adjustment. Move the focus depth marker on the side of the monitor to set the desired depth of focus.

Gain: Adjust the gain (brightness) so that fluids look black (anechoic), enhancing contrast with other solid, brighter (hyperechoic) structures. Automatic gain, or “autogain,” if available, sometimes helps clarify images, but sometimes results are better with manual adjustment. Some machines allow adjustment of gain separately at the top and bottom of the screen. Dense objects, such as bone and stones, decrease the echogenicity of objects behind them (so there is usually a dark area behind them).

Conversely, hypoechoic objects act as “acoustic windows,” making objects behind them more echogenic and clear. For example, tissues behind a filled, hypoechoic bladder enhance brightly, and enhanced images of the heart are obtained by aiming the probe through the hypoechoic liver. Gain may need to be decreased to clearly image brightly enhanced objects.

Gas (eg, bowel gas) tends to give random, uninterpretable images, typically with mixed echogenicity due to mixed fluid and air. This is so-called dirty shadowing, with brighter images behind, caused by air.

Reverberation artifacts are common with curved or phased array transducers; they appear as parallel, equidistant lines (eg, within cysts or behind the pleura). One example of how to use them clinically is the comet tail, a type of vertical reverberation artifact created when the pleura rubs against the lung. Its absence suggests pneumothorax.

Freeze bar: Most machines have a freeze bar that captures the screen image and also have a roll-back feature that retrieves images from seconds earlier (eg, 3 seconds), in case an image of interest is inadvertently passed over.