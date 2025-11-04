How To Insert a Laryngeal Mask Airway

Laryngeal mask airway (LMA) ventilation is a method for providing rescue ventilation to unconscious patients or patients without a gag reflex that is technically easier to use than most other ventilatory methods. It is used by anesthesiologists in many settings instead of endotracheal intubation.

The laryngeal mask airway (LMA) is an orally introduced supraglottic airway tube with a cuffed mask at one end that forms a low-pressure seal around the laryngeal inlet. LMA ventilation has several advantages over other methods.

Unlike endotracheal tubes, LMAs can be successfully inserted blindly and by operators with only basic training.

Unlike bag-valve-mask (BVM) ventilation, LMAs avoid the difficulties of attaining and maintaining an adequate face-mask seal. They potentially work when soft tissue obstructions are present in the upper airway, and they cause less gastric insufflation than BVM ventilation.

Some available types of LMAs allow passage of an endotracheal tube (intubating LMAs) or a gastric decompression tube. Some have a fixed, anatomically correct shape that further optimizes ease of insertion. Some mask designs replace the inflatable cuff with a gel–filled cuff that molds to the airway.

LMAs, like other supraglottic airways (eg, laryngeal tubes and esophageal-tracheal double lumen tubes ), are temporary airways that must, after several hours, be removed or be replaced by a definitive airway, such as an endotracheal tube or surgical airway (cricothyrotomy or tracheostomy).

Indications for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Apnea, severe respiratory failure, or impending respiratory arrest in which endotracheal intubation cannot be accomplished

Certain elective anesthesia cases (eg, short duration procedures) LMAs are useful in situations where bag-valve-mask ventilation is difficult: Patients with severe facial deformity (traumatic or natural), thick beard, or other factors that interfere with the face mask seal

Contraindications to Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Absolute contraindications: There is no medical contraindication to providing ventilatory support to a patient; however, a legal contraindication (do-not-resuscitate order or specific advance directive) may be in force

Restricted mouth opening that blocks tube insertion (nasotracheal intubation or a surgical airway would be indicated in this case)

Impassable upper airway obstruction (surgical airway would be indicated in this case) Relative contraindications: Consciousness or presence of a gag reflex (patients should be unconscious or receive medications to aid intubation, such as a using adequate analgesia/sedation and paralytics prior to LMA insertion)

Increased risk of regurgitation in patients with prolonged prior BVM ventilation, obesity, pregnancy > 10 weeks, upper gastrointestinal issues (eg, previous surgery, bleeding, hiatal hernia, gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease), and in patients who have not fasted. In emergencies, use of an LMA can proceed even with these relative contraindications.

Need for high pressure ventilation (the tighter seal of an endotracheal tube or a special LMA designed to form a tighter seal is needed for patients with excessive airflow resistance in the infraglottic airways or lungs).

Complications of Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Complications include: Vomiting and aspiration

Tongue edema due to prolonged placement or balloon overinflation

Dental or oropharyngeal soft tissue trauma during insertion

Equipment for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Gloves, mask, gown, and eye protection (ie, universal precautions)

30- to 60-mL syringe

Sterile, water-soluble lubricant or anesthetic jelly

Laryngeal mask airway (size based on manufacturer's instructions)

Bag-valve apparatus

Oxygen source (100% oxygen, 15 L/minute)

Suctioning apparatus to clear the pharynx as needed

Pulse oximeter, capnometer (end-tidal carbon dioxide monitor), and appropriate sensors

Medications to aid intubation

Equipment for alternate methods of airway control should LMA insertion fail (eg, equipment for bag-valve-mask ventilation, endotracheal intubation, cricothyrotomy)

Additional Considerations for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion The inflatable cuff around the rim of the mask forms a low-pressure seal around the laryngeal inlet that allows positive pressure ventilation. Use low-pressure ventilation with a LMA to prevent air from escaping the low-pressure seal and causing gastric insufflation.

If the seal is inadequate, lower the cuff pressure. If this approach does not work, a larger mask size should be tried. Overinflation of the cuff will make a poor seal worse.

LMAs do not protect the airway from aspiration. However, some types of LMA feature improved laryngeal seals as well as ports for insertion of gastric decompression tubes.

Relevant Anatomy for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Aligning the ear with the sternal notch may help open the upper airway and establishes the best position to view the airway if endotracheal intubation becomes necessary.

The degree of head elevation that best aligns the ear and sternal notch varies (eg, none in children because in children the occiput is relatively large, but a large degree in patients with obesity).

Positioning for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Optimal patient position for LMA insertion is the sniffing position.

The operator may stand at the head of the stretcher while an assistant stands at the side. The sniffing position is used only in the absence of cervical spine injury: Position the patient supine on the stretcher.

Place folded towels or other materials under the head, neck, and shoulders, flexing the neck to elevate the head until the external auditory meatus lies in the same horizontal plane as the sternal notch. Tilt the head so that the face aligns on a parallel horizontal plane; this second plane will be above the first. In patients with obesity, many folded towels or a commercial ramp device may be needed to sufficiently elevate the shoulders and neck (see figure Head and Neck Positioning to Open the Airway). Head and Neck Positioning to Open the Airway If there is a potential cervical spine injury: Position the patient supine or at a slight incline on the stretcher. Avoid moving the neck and use only the jaw thrust maneuver or chin lift without head tilt to manually facilitate opening the upper airway.

LMAs that are anatomically contoured can be inserted without any neck manipulation or need for finger insertion into the mouth. They may cause slight posterior pressure on the cervical spine; however, they are generally considered safe for patients with unstable cervical spine injury (1).

Step-by-Step Description of Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Do not allow a patient to awaken during insertion or ventilation with a laryngeal mask airway. If necessary, prevent the patient from waking up or gagging by using adequate analgesia/sedation and/or paralytic medications or remove the airway as clinically indicated. Select the appropriately sized LMA based on manufacturer's instructions and note the maximum cuff inflation volume. The size and maximum inflation volume are usually printed on the side of the tube. Generally, size #4 is suitable for adults weighing 50 to 70 kg and size #5 is suitable for adults weighing 70 to 100 kg.

Inflate and deflate the cuff to check its volume and ensure there are no leaks.

With the cuff completely deflated, apply a small amount of sterile, water-soluble lubricant to the posterior surface of the distal mask and cuff.

Pre-oxygenate the patient with bag-valve-mask ventilation if possible.

Flex the patient’s neck, lift the chin, and maintain manual counter-pressure on the occiput as needed when you insert the tube.

Insert the LMA (see figure Laryngeal Mask Airway) into the mouth, manually guiding it along the hard and soft palates and into the throat by pushing with the index or long finger in the v-shaped notch where the tube attaches to the mask. Push the tube cephalad, so the lubricated posterior surface of the mask follows the curve of the hard and soft palates. The mask should enter the hypopharynx along the posterior wall, to avoid deflecting and possibly causing a tube obstruction by the epiglottis. At the proper distance of insertion (as confirmed by markings on the tube), the mask will overlie the laryngeal opening, and the tip of the mask will meet definitive resistance to further insertion (at the top of the esophageal opening).

Release your hand from the tube before inflating the cuff.

Inflate the cuff. Use half the recommended maximum cuff volume. As the mask seats over the glottic area, the tube will protrude 1 to 2 cm out of the mouth.

Connect a bag-valve apparatus to the tube.

Begin ventilation (8 to 10 breaths/minute, each about 500 mL and lasting about 1 second).

Assess lung ventilation by auscultation and chest rise.

Check end-tidal carbon dioxide to confirm placement.

Fix the tube in place with tape or a commercially available securing device as appropriate. Laryngeal Mask Airway (LMA)

Warnings and Common Errors for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion Do not allow a patient to awaken during insertion or ventilation with a supraglottic or endotracheal airway. If necessary, prevent the patient from waking up or gagging (using adequate analgesia/sedation) or remove the airway as clinically indicated.

Do not over-inflate the cuff. Generally, start with half the maximal cuff volume and adjust as necessary.

Tips and Tricks for Laryngeal Mask Airway Insertion To improve difficult or inadequate LMA ventilation: Adjust the cuff volume. Try both lower and higher volumes (a poor cuff seal may be caused by either too low or too high cuff volumes).

Adjust patient positioning while doing bag-valve ventilation to help make ventilation easier.

Try a better configured sniffing position, a chin-to-chest position, jaw thrust, or chin-lift maneuvers.

Do the up-down maneuver: withdraw the LMA 5 to 6 cm, without deflating the cuff, and then reinsert it to release an epiglottis trapped under the cuff or inside the mask.

Rotate the LMA deeper into the hypopharynx and elevate the handle toward the ceiling.

Deflate the cuff and remove the LMA. Then repeat LMA insertion, using the same LMA or one of a larger size.

Consider using another airway, such as an intubating laryngeal mask airway, laryngeal tube, endotracheal intubation, or a surgical airway.