How To Do a Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy

Percutaneous needle cricothyrotomy is the preferred cricothyrotomy method for children because the cricothyroid membrane is small and the laryngeal and tracheal cartilages are pliable in children. Cricothyrotomy is typically performed emergently in a situation in which the patient cannot be intubated or given oxygen (eg, when endotracheal intubation is contraindicated or unachievable by other methods of tube insertion and non-definitive methods of airway management and ventilation [eg, extraglottic devices such as a laryngeal mask airway] fail to adequately ventilate and oxygenate the patient).

(See also Airway Establishment and Control.)

Needle cricothyrotomy uses a 12- to 14-gauge angiocatheter attached to a bag-valve-mask device (or a jet ventilator if available) and is the preferred cricothyrotomy method for children < 8 to 12 years old due to their anatomic differences compared to adults (1). The cricothyroid membrane is small, which makes percutaneous cricothyrotomy technically more difficult.

The apparatus for needle cricothyrotomy can be easily assembled by attaching the angiocatheter to a 3-mL syringe with the plunger removed. The adapter from a 7.0-mm endotracheal tube (ETT) is then attached to the syringe, and the patient is ventilated using a bag-valve-mask device attached to the ET tube adapter.

Indications for Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Apnea, severe respiratory failure, or impending respiratory arrest requiring endotracheal intubation and either: A situation in which the patient cannot be intubated or given oxygen, described as failed attempts at orotracheal or nasotracheal intubation with the inability to oxygenate or ventilate via alternate methods (eg, bag-valve-mask or supraglottic airway device)

Contraindications to orotracheal or nasotracheal intubation such as massive oral hemorrhage, severe facial trauma, or mass effect due to tumor Age < 8 to 12 years (varying age cutoffs based on the patient's physical size and anatomy without definitive expert consensus)

Contraindications to Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Absolute contraindications: None Relative contraindications: Inability to identify landmarks due to significant injury to the larynx, thyroid cartilage, or cricoid cartilage

Partial or complete transection of the distal trachea

Complications of Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Early complications, recognized immediately or within hours after cricothyrotomy, include the following: Bleeding, sometimes uncontrollable

Injury to or perforation of the posterior aspect of the trachea

Larynx, vocal fold, or thyroid injury Late complications, recognized weeks or months after cricothyrotomy, include the following: Progressive airway obstruction due to subglottic stenosis and stomal granulation tissue

Voice changes, which are chronic but may resolve with time

Wound infection

Equipment for Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Antiseptic solution (eg, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine) and sterile gauze Antiseptic solution (eg, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine) and sterile gauze

Sterile drapes

Sterile gloves and gowns along with eye and face protection (ie, universal precautions)

Local anesthetic (eg, 1% or 2% lidocaine with epinephrine, 25-gauge needle, 3-mL syringe) Local anesthetic (eg, 1% or 2% lidocaine with epinephrine, 25-gauge needle, 3-mL syringe)

12- to 14-gauge angiocatheter over needle attached to a 3-mL syringe half-filled with saline

Adapter from 7.0 endotracheal tube

Bag-valve-mask and oxygen source

Patient monitoring equipment, including cardiac monitor, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor (noninvasive)

Capnometer (end-tidal carbon dioxide monitor)

Additional Considerations for Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy The cricothyroid membrane should be readily identifiable as no skin incision is typically made with the guidewire technique. Anatomic distortions will make the cricothyroid membrane less identifiable.

Sterile technique is necessary to prevent local microbial contamination during the procedure.

Relevant Anatomy for Percutaneous Cricothyrotomy The cricothyroid membrane lies between the thyroid cartilage and the cricoid cartilage. Tracheal cartilages extend caudally from the cricoid cartilage to the sternal notch.

The area around the cricothyroid membrane is rich with blood vessels (superior thyroid arteries and the relatively uncommon variant thyroid ima arteries).

Positioning for Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Position the patient supine, and, if cervical spinal injury is not a concern, hyperextend the neck. The sniffing position is not necessary for cricothyrotomy.

Step-by-Step Description of Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy To the extent possible, ensure adequate oxygenation and ventilation throughout this procedure, using a bag-valve-mask or laryngeal mask airway and supplemental oxygen (high-flow if readily available).

Identify the cricothyroid membrane. Move your finger caudally from the laryngeal prominence (the most prominent part of the anterior thyroid cartilage) until you feel the cricothyroid membrane, palpable as a step-off between the caudal end of the thyroid cartilage and the cricoid cartilage.

Prepare the anterior neck with a skin cleansing agent such as chlorhexidine or povidone-iodine and place a sterile drape over the neck. Prepare the anterior neck with a skin cleansing agent such as chlorhexidine or povidone-iodine and place a sterile drape over the neck.

Inject a local anesthetic along the anticipated skin insertion site if the patient is capable of feeling pain.

Stabilize the larynx with your non-dominant hand by grasping the sides of the thyroid cartilage with your thumb and middle finger. Maintain stabilization until the airway catheter is in place.

Insert the needle with the fluid-containing syringe attached, through the cricothyroid membrane, aiming caudally at an angle of about 45 degrees. Keep back-pressure on the syringe plunger as you advance.

Confirm needle placement in the airway by feeling a pop as the needle enters the trachea and by seeing air entering the syringe, visible as air bubbles in the saline. Stop advancing the needle as soon as air is returned.

Continue advancing the catheter into the trachea while simultaneously withdrawing the needle and syringe together.

Attach the adapter from a 7.0 endotracheal tube to the plunger end of the 3-mL syringe.

Reattach the 3-mL syringe to the angiocatheter which was placed into the trachea.

Attach the bag-valve-mask device to the adapter of the endotracheal tube.

Resume ventilation using the newly established airway.

Secure the device in place using tape to secure the angiocatheter to the neck.

When the airway is secure, confirm proper airway placement using auscultation and end-tidal carbon dioxide detection.

Aftercare for Percutaneous Needle Cricothyrotomy Needle cricothyrotomy is a temporary airway and conversion to a more definitive airway such as a surgical tracheostomy should be performed as soon as possible.