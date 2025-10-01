skip to main content
Introduction to the Approach to the Critically Ill Patient

ByCherisse Berry, MD, Rutgers Health, New Jersey Medical School
Reviewed ByDavid A. Spain, MD, Department of Surgery, Stanford University
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
Critical care medicine specializes in caring for the most seriously ill patients. These patients are best treated in an intensive care unit (ICU) staffed by experienced health care professionals. Some hospitals maintain separate critical care units for special populations (eg, cardiac, transplant, trauma, burns, surgical, neurologic, pediatric, or neonatal patients).

Care of the ICU patient includes:

Patients admitted to ICUs are severely ill, and clinicians should be trained in minimizing suffering, helping dying patients maintain dignity, and communicating with family members.

