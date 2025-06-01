skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Chemical Interactions

ByAbimbola Farinde, PhD, PharmD, Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, AL
Eva M. Vivian, PharmD, MS, PhD, University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2025
View Patient Education

Some drugs produce effects without altering cellular function and without binding to a receptor. For example, most antacids decrease gastric acidity through simple chemical reactions; antacids are bases that chemically interact with acids to produce neutral salts. The primary action of cholestyramine, a bile acid sequestrant, is to bind bile acids in the gastrointestinal tract.Some drugs produce effects without altering cellular function and without binding to a receptor. For example, most antacids decrease gastric acidity through simple chemical reactions; antacids are bases that chemically interact with acids to produce neutral salts. The primary action of cholestyramine, a bile acid sequestrant, is to bind bile acids in the gastrointestinal tract.

(See also Overview of Pharmacodynamics.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2025 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2025Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.