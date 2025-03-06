Pharmacogenetics involves variations in drug response due to genetic makeup.

The activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes often varies widely among healthy people, making metabolism highly variable. Drug elimination rates vary up to 40-fold. Genetic factors and aging seem to account for most of these variations.

Pharmacogenetic variation (eg, in acetylation, hydrolysis, oxidation, or drug-metabolizing enzymes) can have clinical consequences (see table Examples of Pharmacogenetic Variations ). If patients metabolize certain medications rapidly, they may require higher, more frequent doses to achieve therapeutic concentrations; if patients metabolize certain medications slowly, they may need lower, less frequent doses to avoid toxicity, particularly of medications with a narrow margin of safety. For example, patients with inflammatory bowel disease who require azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine therapy are now routinely tested for thiopurine methyltransferase (TPMT) genotype to determine the most appropriate starting dose for drug therapy. Most genetic differences cannot be predicted before drug therapy, but for an increasing number of medications (eg, carbamazepine, clopidogrel, warfarin), changes in effectiveness and risk of toxicity have been specifically associated with certain genetic variations. Also, many environmental and developmental factors can interact with each other and with genetic factors to affect drug response (see figureGenetic, environmental, and developmental factors that can interact, causing variations in medication response among patients).

Table Examples of Pharmacogenetic Variations Table