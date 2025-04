January CT, Wann LS, Alpert JS, et al : 2014 ACC/AHA/HRS Guideline for the management of patients with atrial fibrillation: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force of Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation 130:2071-2104, 2014.

January CT, Wann LS, Calkins H, et al: 2019 AHA/ACC/HRS Focused Update of the 2014 AHA/ACC/HRS Guideline for the Management of Patients With Atrial Fibrillation: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society.J Am Coll Cardiol 74(1):104–132, 2019. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2019.01.011