Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH
所属
- Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
- Cleveland Clinic
学歴等
- Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
- Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム