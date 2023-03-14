honeypot link
Andrea D. Thompson, MD, PhD
専門分野と専門知識
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Cardiology, Genetic Cardiomyopathies
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor, MI
- Doctorate: Chemical Biology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム