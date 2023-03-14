honeypot link
David R. Thomas, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS
- Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
- Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
- Sir William Osler Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching, St Louis University Department of Medicine
- Former Associate Editor, Journal of the American Medical Directors Association
- Over 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals
