Brenda L. Tesini, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Pediatric Infectious Disease
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL
- Internship: Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Residency: Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Fellowship: Pediatric Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Disease
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Caroline Breese Hall Award, University of Rochester, 2015-2016
- Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) Infectious Diseases Fellows Program Award, American Society for Microbiology, 2014
- NIAID/IDSA Infectious Diseases Research Careers Meeting Award, 2014
- Strong Star Award of Appreciation, 2012
- University of Miami Trustee Scholar, 2004-2008
- 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 3 book chapters in pediatric textbooks
