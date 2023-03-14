skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Koon K. Teo, MBBCh, PhD

専門分野と専門知識

  • General Cardiology, Heart Failure

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (1978)
  • Residency: St. Laurence Hospital, Dublin Ireland and University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  • Fellowship: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  • Doctorate: University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

資格

  • FRCPC in Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians of Canada

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 520 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2014)
  • Ranked top 1% of researchers for Clinical Medicine, Thomson Reuters (2015)
  • Highly Cited Researchers in Clinical Medicine, Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researchers (2016)

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック