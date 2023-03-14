skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Carol Tamminga, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • General Psychiatry, Neuropsychiatry, Schizophrenia, Psychotic Disorders

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Blodgett Memorial Medical Center, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Residency: Psychiatry, University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, IL

資格

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Gold Award, Society of Biological Psychiatry, 2019
  • Program Chair Award, Society for Neuroscience, 2013
  • Founders Award, International Congress on Schizophrenia Research, 2013
  • Kempf Award, American Psychiatric Society, 2011
  • Leiber Award for Schizophrenia Research, 2011
  • Deputy Editor, American Journal of Psychiatry and editorial board of several other journals
  • Elected, National Academy of Medicine, 1998
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム