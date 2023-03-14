honeypot link
Carol Tamminga, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- General Psychiatry, Neuropsychiatry, Schizophrenia, Psychotic Disorders
学歴等
- Medical School: Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Blodgett Memorial Medical Center, Grand Rapids, MI
- Residency: Psychiatry, University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, IL
資格
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Gold Award, Society of Biological Psychiatry, 2019
- Program Chair Award, Society for Neuroscience, 2013
- Founders Award, International Congress on Schizophrenia Research, 2013
- Kempf Award, American Psychiatric Society, 2011
- Leiber Award for Schizophrenia Research, 2011
- Deputy Editor, American Journal of Psychiatry and editorial board of several other journals
- Elected, National Academy of Medicine, 1998
- Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム