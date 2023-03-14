skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Shira A. Schlesinger, MD, MPH

専門分野と専門知識

  • Emergency Medicine, Emergency Medical Services, Disaster Medicine, Trauma and Critical Care

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Southern California – LAC-USC Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: EMS and Disaster Medicine, University of California, Irvine, CA

資格

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medical Services

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Interfacility Transports Utilizing the 9-1-1 Emergency Medical Services System. Prehosp Emerg Care 19(4):490-495, 2015.
  • Commentary: Side impact air bags: Mitigating risk in the era of the SUV. Ann Emerg Med 65(2):219-220, 2015.
  • Acute respiratory failure during routine blood transfusion: A case report and review of the literature. J Emerg Med 46(3):341-344, 2014.

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック